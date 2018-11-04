Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 18.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $26,888,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $1,195,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

NYSE:ECL opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $994,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

