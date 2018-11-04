Eden (EDN) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Eden has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $180,175.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150025 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00251444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.84 or 0.09786347 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,137,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.