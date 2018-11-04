Edenville Energy (EDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 30221567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Edenville Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

