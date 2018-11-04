Education Ecosystem Tops 24-Hour Volume of $129,571.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $129,571.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, Exrates and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00260021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.44 or 0.09821140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem launched on October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

