Electronic Arts (EA) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $110.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EA. UBS Group upgraded Electronic Arts to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a $146.56 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $89.12 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,069 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

