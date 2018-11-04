Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Boosts Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 0.11% of Koppers worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,174,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 458,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE:KOP opened at $28.31 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,938.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $884,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,442.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,050. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.