Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Invests $281,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stock

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $160,491,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,587,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $89,655,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Teradyne by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,535,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 460,339 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 934,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.