Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

EBS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Argus upped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Emergent Biosolutions stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 714,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,462,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $1,404,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,983.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,890 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 20.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

