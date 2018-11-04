Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 761.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $69.62 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

