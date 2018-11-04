Encana (ECA) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Encana from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a $12.96 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.36.

NYSE:ECA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,446,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,256,300. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15. Encana has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encana will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

