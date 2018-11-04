Endeavour Silver (EXK) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXK. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Noble Capital Markets lowered Endeavour Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 646,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,174. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,621 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 283,099 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,918,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 218,954 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

