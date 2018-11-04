Energen (EGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Energen (NYSE:EGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.78 million. On average, analysts expect Energen to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGN stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Energen has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energen to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 553,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.37 per share, for a total transaction of $39,508,790.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,234,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,353,577 shares of company stock valued at $99,371,790. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

