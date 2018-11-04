Engie (ENGI) Given a €19.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Societe Generale set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.64 ($18.18).

EPA:ENGI opened at €13.54 ($15.74) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

