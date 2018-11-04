Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 555.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 140.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TDOC opened at $72.51 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.95.

In other news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 35,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $2,814,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,184 shares in the company, valued at $35,931,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,706 shares of company stock worth $12,412,229 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

