Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.46 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 229.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSK opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

