Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $5 Million in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $125.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $1,867,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.53, for a total transaction of $627,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,855,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

