EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Position Raised by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,224 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $48,852,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,271,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,277,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,917,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after buying an additional 1,312,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,840,000 after buying an additional 860,155 shares during the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLK stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,200.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 91,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $1,695,283.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENLK shares. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EnLink Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

EnLink Midstream Partners Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

