Ensco Plc (ESV) Receives $8.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Ensco from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ensco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ensco in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ESV opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Ensco has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensco will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ensco by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,949 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ensco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,890,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Ensco by 104.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,212,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,195 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ensco during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Ensco by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 209,788 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

