Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) vs. Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Financial Survey

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enterprise Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $120.71 million 3.06 $19.39 million N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 18.71% 12.80% 1.04% Bridgewater Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bridgewater Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services. In addition, the company offers cash management services; various investment advisory and management services, including customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; and insurance products, such as property and casualty, employee benefits, and risk-management solutions. As of January 25, 2018, it had 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through six branches in Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

