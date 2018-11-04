Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 405,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,781. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In related news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

