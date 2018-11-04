Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $273,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 45.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $328,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 416,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $7.89 on Friday. Epizyme Inc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

