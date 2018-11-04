EQT (EQT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 4,207,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,273,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,280 shares of company stock worth $1,158,558. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,704,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,755,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,772,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in EQT by 182,853.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,535,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EQT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,932,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.