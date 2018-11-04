Equinix Inc (EQIX) Stake Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 985,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,932 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 3.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $426,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $392.43 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total value of $108,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,233.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock worth $1,528,778 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

