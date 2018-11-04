Equinix Inc (EQIX) Stake Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 985,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,932 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 3.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $426,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $392.43 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total value of $108,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,233.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock worth $1,528,778 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.28.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

