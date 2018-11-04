Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.58. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

