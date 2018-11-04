Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Express Scripts Holding Co’s FY2018 Earnings (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express Scripts in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.05. Leerink Swann currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Express Scripts’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of ESRX opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth about $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Express Scripts by 124.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,196,000 after buying an additional 1,093,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Express Scripts by 117.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after buying an additional 767,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth about $54,695,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Express Scripts by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,103,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

