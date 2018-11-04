Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Retrophin Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RTRX)

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Retrophin in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retrophin’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.36 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 1,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 249,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 1,502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 186,932 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 177,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,498,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

