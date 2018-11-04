Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Varonis Systems Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $61.01 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $61,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

