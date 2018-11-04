Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.05

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 428431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a current ratio of 22.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Peter M. Mavoides purchased 10,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Bossidy purchased 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,880 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

