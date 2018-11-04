E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,444,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

