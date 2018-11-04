Everest Re Group (RE) PT Raised to $257.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $257.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $237.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.89.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.31. 236,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $203.90 and a 1 year high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($16.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 29,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

