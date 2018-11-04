Everus (EVR) Market Cap Reaches $8.89 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $3,405.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00255780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.89 or 0.10159755 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,753,246 tokens. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kuna and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

