Evil Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a market cap of $58,973.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

