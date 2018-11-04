Evolus (EOLS) Shares Up 5.9%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.33. 688,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 368,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristine Romine acquired 10,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael M. Jafar acquired 12,800 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $266,624.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 68.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.