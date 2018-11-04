Exchange Union Reaches One Day Volume of $119,942.00 (XUC)

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Exchange Union has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $119,942.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exchange Union token can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00062647 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Exchange Union has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00151543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00258295 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.88 or 0.10238505 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Exchange Union’s official website is www.exchangeunion.com. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exchange Union can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, EXX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Union directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exchange Union should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exchange Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

