Extended Stay America (STAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $18.38. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Extended Stay America shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 52160 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 492.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 34.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,913 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

