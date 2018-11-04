Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXTR. Cowen downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $773.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 123,007 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 186,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,163.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 890,753 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

