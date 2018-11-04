Exxon Mobil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 121,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 104,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 48,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

