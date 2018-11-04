F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in F5 Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 74,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $180.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.40 and a 1-year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $413,257.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,827.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $1,039,427.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,427.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.