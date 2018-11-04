Facebook, Inc. (FB) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$210.91” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.54.

FB opened at $150.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.07, for a total value of $39,909,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total transaction of $392,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Arch Investments LP increased its stake in Facebook by 40.8% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,209,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $65,194,000. Natixis increased its stake in Facebook by 420.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after purchasing an additional 638,106 shares during the period. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $15,979,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

