Farmland Partners (FPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of -0.05. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,003.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,218.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,856.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,030 shares of company stock worth $465,996. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns over 165,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

