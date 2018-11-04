Fastcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Fastcoin has a total market cap of $177,580.00 and $0.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fastcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fastcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00833249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001428 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020936 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Fastcoin Profile

Fastcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fastcoin’s official website is www.fastcoin.ca. The official message board for Fastcoin is www.fastcointalk.org. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fastcoin Coin Trading

Fastcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

