FCG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,371 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,732,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 493,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND opened at $77.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $81.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.