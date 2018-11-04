FCG Advisors LLC Sells 4,498 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI)

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,625,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,652,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,398,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,718,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,940,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCI opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

