Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in General Electric (GE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,238 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

