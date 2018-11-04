Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

FCAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.02.

NYSE FCAU traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 4,653,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,519. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,116,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,948,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,696,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,603,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,044,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,244 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

