Fielmann (FIE) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday. equinet set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.38 ($70.20).

Shares of FIE opened at €57.50 ($66.86) on Friday. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

