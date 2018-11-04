Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush set a $34.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

