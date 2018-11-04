FIG Partners Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. FIG Partners also issued estimates for QCR’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $37.75 on Friday. QCR has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $591.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million.

In other QCR news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of QCR by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

