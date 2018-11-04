Financial Analysis: North American Construction Group (NOA) versus Energy & Technology (ENGT)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Construction Group and Energy & Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $225.58 million 1.40 $4.06 million $0.14 83.36 Energy & Technology $2.56 million 12.93 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

North American Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 4.34% 10.56% 3.95% Energy & Technology -26.70% N/A -20.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of North American Construction Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

North American Construction Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Energy & Technology does not pay a dividend. North American Construction Group pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. North American Construction Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for North American Construction Group and Energy & Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

North American Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.88%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats Energy & Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

