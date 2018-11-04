Financial Contrast: Boston Properties (BXP) versus Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boston Properties and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 7 8 0 2.53 Global Medical REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $134.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Global Medical REIT pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 20.18% 6.75% 2.72% Global Medical REIT 8.00% 1.91% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.60 billion 7.06 $462.43 million N/A N/A Global Medical REIT $30.34 million 6.49 -$30,000.00 $0.54 16.85

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel. The Company is one of the largest owners and developers of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

